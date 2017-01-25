Plans revealed for Downtown Augusta improvements

The ball is rolling on a plan that will revamp Downtown Augusta thanks to the Transportation Improvement Act you passed back in 2013. This week, consultants unveiled plans for Telfair, Greene, and 5th Streets.

Like many residents, Oliver Frazier is interested in what changes are in store for Downtown Augusta. Since he is gearing up to open a restaurant on Ellis Street, he says this could have a huge impact on his business.

"I'm excited about the concept plan that they have…that they're trying to do," said Frazier.

Representatives from the consulting firm Cooper Carry held focus sessions last year to hear exactly what you wanted. That list showed that residents were interested in bringing Augusta onto the level of cities like Chattanooga and Charlottesville while keeping the small-town, historic feel.

Gary Warner, a Cooper Carry representative, said, "They're looking for a long-term vision that could change the image of Augusta."

Warner added that each of the three streets in this section of the project will have key features.

For 5th Street, protected bike paths are at the top of the priority list. While Greene Street could serve as the hub for local art and historic monuments. Telfair may be the biggest physical change. Consultants have proposed reducing the four lanes down to two, with a landscaped median to cut down on speeding and make the area more pedestrian friendly.

"The most ambitious part is making sure the city has the capabilities of maintaining the improvements," said Warner.

With 80 million of your tax dollars on the line, Frazier said he hopes Augusta officials are forward thinking so that these investments will last for years to come. "Before we can go forward with some of the other plans to bring in more tourists, we need to make sure that we've got the capabilities of managing and keeping up with what we already have."

Cooper Carry official tell FOX 54 that they will take comments from the public through mid February. If you were not able to attend the meeting, you can visit: www.augustaga.gov.

Warner said the group expects to turn dirt on the first of the projects by 2018.

