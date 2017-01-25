High 5 4 Kids: Harold Figueroa

Five people have been arrested in a Burke County drug raid. On April 26, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, Crime Suppression Team, Criminal Investigations Division and uniformed deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of Lake Crystal Drive in Waynesboro.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an Augusta motel room. Just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's office deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive woman at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road.More >>
There's no two ways about it. Grovetown is growing; and very quickly. There's a new business going up every time you turn around. De'Jonique Garrison takes a look at some of the city's growing pains.More >>
Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings. For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide.More >>
