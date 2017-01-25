High 5 4 Kids: Harold Figueroa - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Harold Figueroa

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Harold Figueroa (WFXG)

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Cybersecurity is an ever-growing field not right here in the CSRA. That's why this week on our High 5 4 Kids segment, we introduce you to one 9th grader who knows he wants to be part of that change.

When you first meet Harold Figueroa, you might think he aspires to be an athlete. "I like to play sports, basketball and soccer." But once you ask him his passion, it's a response not many freshman high schoolers would know. "I like making websites, in cyber security we make websites and we post them."

Figueroa knows that Cybersecurity is growing. His parents, one retired from Fort Gordon, the other still working there is a part of that growing change. "We use Computers, we're taking them apart and building them, practicing for the real world"

Aside from Cybersecurity, Harold says that he loves getting his hands dirty in others fields while taking classes at RCTC Magnet School. "Rocketry, we're learning now how to build rockets and in flight schools we're building simulators and we have competitions where we go against different schools"

The freshman says he's going to continue to take it one step at a time and when Harold graduates he plans on attending college in California.

