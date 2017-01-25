High 5 4 Kids: Harold Figueroa

Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings. For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide.

There's no two ways about it. Grovetown is growing; and very quickly. There's a new business going up every time you turn around. De'Jonique Garrison takes a look at some of the city's growing pains.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an Augusta motel room. Just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's office deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive woman at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road.

William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

Five people have been arrested in a Burke County drug raid. On April 26, the Burke County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, Crime Suppression Team, Criminal Investigations Division and uniformed deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of Lake Crystal Drive in Waynesboro.

Cybersecurity is an ever-growing field not right here in the CSRA. That's why this week on our High 5 4 Kids segment, we introduce you to one 9th grader who knows he wants to be part of that change.

When you first meet Harold Figueroa, you might think he aspires to be an athlete. "I like to play sports, basketball and soccer." But once you ask him his passion, it's a response not many freshman high schoolers would know. "I like making websites, in cyber security we make websites and we post them."

Figueroa knows that Cybersecurity is growing. His parents, one retired from Fort Gordon, the other still working there is a part of that growing change. "We use Computers, we're taking them apart and building them, practicing for the real world"

Aside from Cybersecurity, Harold says that he loves getting his hands dirty in others fields while taking classes at RCTC Magnet School. "Rocketry, we're learning now how to build rockets and in flight schools we're building simulators and we have competitions where we go against different schools"

The freshman says he's going to continue to take it one step at a time and when Harold graduates he plans on attending college in California.

