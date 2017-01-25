Jennifer Lariscey announces she will run for seat vacated by Chr - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Jennifer Lariscey announces she will run for seat vacated by Chris Corley

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Jennifer Lariscey (WFXG) Jennifer Lariscey (WFXG)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

It hasn't been 24 hours since Chris Corley resigned from his seat in the house, but another candidate has announced they will also run for his seat.

Jennifer Lariscey who owns a magazine company in the CSRA is running for the open seat at District 84's House of Representatives.
Lariscey is running at a time where all eyes are on who's the next person to fill those shoes. But she say's despite what happened before her, she's hoping to be a new change

“Any change in our area district 84 need someone who's going to fight for the issues that are the main issues that we're facing every day," says Lariscey.

Aiken County Chairman Ronnie Young was the first to announce he will be running for Corley's seat.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

