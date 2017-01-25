Fort Gordon opens new tax center - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon opens new tax center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon held a ribbon cutting ceremony to open up their tax center for the start of the 2017 tax season. Active duty soldiers, their spouses and retirees can get their taxes done free of charge. The tax center is located on Brainard Avenue. All of the Tax preparers on site are certified by the I-R-S

"We have about sixteen service members that are assisting with us as well as a few civilians that are volunteering their time and hours to help process everybody's tax returns on a timely basis," says Capt. Marissa Dominguez, the officer in charge of the tax center.

The tax center will be open until Apr. 18. Hours are from Tuesday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

