Tickets go on sale soon for Major Rager, Flaming Lips to headlin - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tickets go on sale soon for Major Rager, Flaming Lips to headline

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
The Flaming Lips headline The Major Rager (source: Friends with Benefits) The Flaming Lips headline The Major Rager (source: Friends with Benefits)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Friends With Benefits announced their lineup for the 4th Annual Major Rager. The Flaming Lips who's based in Oklahoma will headline on April 6th. The Flaming Lips have won three Grammy awards and are on tour boosting sounds from their latest and 17th album called Oczy Mlody.

Moon Taxi, Eric Krasno Band, Stop Light Observations, and People of The Sun will also perform.

Early Bird tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 27.  Early Bird pricing will run until Feb. 3 with $35 for general admission tickets and $100 for VIP tickets. VIP will include preferred stage view, a tented VIP section with drinks, food and private VIP restrooms.

The official after-party will be downtown at Sky City where Funk You and Schema will perform. Tickets in advance for the after-party will cost you $15 in advance, $20 the day of.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Temporary lane closures, shifts affecting Washington Rd. traffic in Columbia Co.

    Temporary lane closures, shifts affecting Washington Rd. traffic in Columbia Co.

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:59:17 GMT
    Lane closures on Washington Rd. May 1 - May 6 (source: Columbia County)Lane closures on Washington Rd. May 1 - May 6 (source: Columbia County)

    Starting Monday, May 1 and running through Saturday, May 6, lane shifts and closures between Halali Farm Road and Gibbs Road will delay traffic in the area. These will happen daily from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

    More >>

    Starting Monday, May 1 and running through Saturday, May 6, lane shifts and closures between Halali Farm Road and Gibbs Road will delay traffic in the area. These will happen daily from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

    More >>

  • ADPS searching for 13-year-old runaway Aiken girl

    ADPS searching for 13-year-old runaway Aiken girl

    Friday, April 28 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-04-28 23:18:40 GMT
    Irma Orozco-Razo and Armando Alcazar-Agustin (source: ADPS)Irma Orozco-Razo and Armando Alcazar-Agustin (source: ADPS)

    On Thursday, April 27, ADPS officers responded to Helping Hands on John Elliott Lane in Aiken for reported runaway juvenile. Employees told officers that a girl from their facility, thirteen-year-old Irma Orozco-Razo, was dropped off at Kennedy Middle School that morning by the school by the school bus, but never reported to class. 

    More >>

    On Thursday, April 27, ADPS officers responded to Helping Hands on John Elliott Lane in Aiken for reported runaway juvenile. Employees told officers that a girl from their facility, thirteen-year-old Irma Orozco-Razo, was dropped off at Kennedy Middle School that morning by the school by the school bus, but never reported to class. 

    More >>

  • Richmond Co. investigators searching for Amanda Cir. assault suspect

    Richmond Co. investigators searching for Amanda Cir. assault suspect

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:51:11 GMT
    Cassie Gress (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Cassie Gress (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    At around 4:23 p.m. on April 23, sheriff's office deputies responded to Amanda Circle at April Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cassie M. Gress was involved.

    More >>

    At around 4:23 p.m. on April 23, sheriff's office deputies responded to Amanda Circle at April Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cassie M. Gress was involved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly