Tickets go on sale soon for Major Rager, Flaming Lips to headline

Starting Monday, May 1 and running through Saturday, May 6, lane shifts and closures between Halali Farm Road and Gibbs Road will delay traffic in the area. These will happen daily from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.More >>
Starting Monday, May 1 and running through Saturday, May 6, lane shifts and closures between Halali Farm Road and Gibbs Road will delay traffic in the area. These will happen daily from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.More >>
On Thursday, April 27, ADPS officers responded to Helping Hands on John Elliott Lane in Aiken for reported runaway juvenile. Employees told officers that a girl from their facility, thirteen-year-old Irma Orozco-Razo, was dropped off at Kennedy Middle School that morning by the school by the school bus, but never reported to class.More >>
On Thursday, April 27, ADPS officers responded to Helping Hands on John Elliott Lane in Aiken for reported runaway juvenile. Employees told officers that a girl from their facility, thirteen-year-old Irma Orozco-Razo, was dropped off at Kennedy Middle School that morning by the school by the school bus, but never reported to class.More >>
At around 4:23 p.m. on April 23, sheriff's office deputies responded to Amanda Circle at April Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cassie M. Gress was involved.More >>
At around 4:23 p.m. on April 23, sheriff's office deputies responded to Amanda Circle at April Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cassie M. Gress was involved.More >>
Honoring employees who have lost their lives on the job, South Carolina Department of Transportation held its Workers Memorial Day service Friday in Columbia. Three chairs were empty at the front with hard hats and safety vests representing the three employees who died over the past year.More >>
Honoring employees who have lost their lives on the job, South Carolina Department of Transportation held its Workers Memorial Day service Friday in Columbia. Three chairs were empty at the front with hard hats and safety vests representing the three employees who died over the past year.More >>