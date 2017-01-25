Tickets go on sale soon for Major Rager, Flaming Lips to headline

Friends With Benefits announced their lineup for the 4th Annual Major Rager. The Flaming Lips who's based in Oklahoma will headline on April 6th. The Flaming Lips have won three Grammy awards and are on tour boosting sounds from their latest and 17th album called Oczy Mlody.

Moon Taxi, Eric Krasno Band, Stop Light Observations, and People of The Sun will also perform.

Early Bird tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 27. Early Bird pricing will run until Feb. 3 with $35 for general admission tickets and $100 for VIP tickets. VIP will include preferred stage view, a tented VIP section with drinks, food and private VIP restrooms.

The official after-party will be downtown at Sky City where Funk You and Schema will perform. Tickets in advance for the after-party will cost you $15 in advance, $20 the day of.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.