UPDATE: Search canceled for Gordon Hwy Inn assault suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Search canceled for Gordon Hwy Inn assault suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Renard Walter Woodard (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Renard Walter Woodard (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the search for Renard Woodard. He has been arrested and transported to the Richmond County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Jan. 6.

According to the sheriff's office, Renard Walter Woodard is wanted for an aggravated assault at the Gordon Highway Inn at 1520 Gordon Highway in Augusta. Woodard is 5'11" and 210 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and has a small tattoo of a cross on his forehead. He is known to frequent hotels along Gordon Highway.

Woodard is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Renard Woodard, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any supervisor in the Violent Crimes Division at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

