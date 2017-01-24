Georgia Governor Nathan Deal visits Fort Gordon, speaks about ne - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal visits Fort Gordon, speaks about new cyber center

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Governor Nathan Deal had a lot to say about the economic growth Augusta will receive as a result of the new cyber facility.
He also talked about the facility's purpose.

"It's designed to promote and to train individuals in this very important skill set," he said.

The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center will be located at the former Golf and Gardens property on Reynolds Street.
The Georgia National Guard, Georgia Technology Authority, Department of Economic Development, and many others will have a presence at the center.
And it's expected to make Augusta more attractive for businesses.

"This facility will have a huge economic impact in terms of training workers and attracting businesses to our state," he said.

Augusta University's president, Brooks Keel, agrees.

"It's going to put a huge spotlight on Augusta," said Keel. "And it's going to allow us to be the magnate that we all know we can be to bring busniess and industry in."

While Deal couldn't forecast the amount of new jobs this will create, he remained confident that the number will be noteworthy.

"We're in the very early stages of developing it and making sure that we have all of the pieces to put together, but it should be considerable."

Deal says this was a strategic move benefiting both the city of Augusta and the state as a whole.

"We are going to provide businesses with the opportunity to do business in the safest state in the United States," he said.

The Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center is scheduled for completion in June of 2018.

