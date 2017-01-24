Columbia County school board approves rezoning

It's official-more than 1300 Columbia County students will be heading to new schools this fall.



Board members voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of 16 schools across the district.



During Tuesday night's meeting, they said this is an effort to keep up with the rapid growth that the county is experiencing. Superintendent Sandra Carraway said the district is tracking nearly 500 news students every year.



Officials said they understand this wasn't a popular decision, but this is a game of chess, not checkers.



"The typical response is those who are affected are usually upset. We try to be understanding and show everyone the big picture. We listen to everyone and we have made some adjustments when we felt like our proposal didn't make good sense for the county," said board chairman David Dekle.



Carraway wants parents to know that rezoning isn't going away. Given the steady growth, they anticipate another round within the next two to three years.



The schools slated for redistricting include:

-Baker Place Elementary

-Cedar Ridge Elementary

-Grovetown Elementary

-Martinez Elementary

-Stevens Creek Elementary

-Westmont Elementary

-Columbia Middle

-Evans Middle

-Grovetown Middle

-Harlem Middle

-Lakeside Middle

-Stallings Island

-Evans High

-Grovetown High

-Harlem High

-Lakeside High



Current high school student do have the option of remaining at their current schools. However, they have to have their own transportation to and from campus.



For more information on the rezoning, you can visit http://www.ccboe.net/files/_YLLGw_/6ea5f19b9012f5fc3745a49013852ec4/Rezoning_Quick_Version_212-13_docx.pdf.



