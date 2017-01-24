Augusta utilities discusses permanent fix to sewage issues

President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
Plenty of surprises on Day 1 of the NFL draft.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings. For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide.More >>
Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings. For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide.More >>