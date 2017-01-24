Augusta utilities discusses permanent fix to sewage issues

Relief is finally in sight for residents who've been dealing with sewage backing up onto their streets after a hard rain.

A few weeks ago, Augusta Commissioners instructed the utilities and engineering departments to come together to work on a long term fix for this problem. What they weren't expecting was the downpour we got this weekend, pushing this project to the top of everyone's list.

"They've been out here over the last five years probably ten times to clean out sewage in my front yard," said South Augusta resident Michael Johnston.

Johnston said this has become so common that he knows the signs. When the water bubbles in his toilet and sinks, the sewage is making it's way to his front door. "There's sewage hanging on the side of the thing right now!"

Mayor Hardie Davis said soon ,this may no longer be a problem for Johnston and his neighbors.



"It's important for us to let all of our citizens know that this matter to us a city government. We're going to remedy this as quickly as possible," said Davis.

The short-term fix includes clearing the storm lines, putting concrete along manholes that keep sewage from spewing out of the pipes, and running small, relief sewers through problem areas along Rocky Creek. Utilities Director Tom Wiedmeier said the long-term solution for Rocky Creek and Spirit Creek should be addressed by the end of the year.

Wiedmeier said, "Our permanent solution is going to be a series of one major lift station and two insular lift stations."

Those new pumping stations will be able to hold a much higher volume of water and sewage.

They will also stop the domino effect that's set off when the swamp that's home to the 70-year-old system that holds the rainwater floods into the creek, causing the creek to overflow, leaving little room for the system to hold sewage.

If all goes according to plan, officials said plans for this project will be finalized within the next two months.

"This is something that's been scoped out. We're going to go ahead and move very quickly in terms of identifying the vendors that can support this work so that this does not continue to happen in the city of Augusta," said Davis.

This project is expected to cost between $4-5 million. Wiedmeier said the money is already in the city's Capitol Improvement Fund.

