Rep. Chris Corley resigns from SC State House

South Carolina State Representative Chris Corley has resigned.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“I have received and accepted Representative Chris Corley’s letter of resignation. The South Carolina Constitution clearly states that the House of Representatives has the sole authority to expel one of its members for disorderly conduct. Even though I prepared a resolution calling for his removal, I am grateful that the House did not have to take such extraordinary measures and expel Rep. Corley from this Institution.”

Chris Corley was placed on suspension from the SC House of Representatives earlier this month, around the time of his indictment for a domestic violence incident that happened at his Graniteville home back in Dec.

The vacant seat has caused a domino effect in Aiken's local politics. Aiken County Chairman Ronnie Young has confirmed that he will be running for Corley's empty seat in the State House. And current Councilman Andrew Siders says he will be running for the Aiken County Chairman position. A special election will be held April 11.

