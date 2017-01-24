Rep. Chris Corley resigns from SC State House - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Rep. Chris Corley resigns from SC State House

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center) SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center)
COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) -

South Carolina State Representative Chris Corley has resigned.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“I have received and accepted Representative Chris Corley’s letter of resignation. The South Carolina Constitution clearly states that the House of Representatives has the sole authority to expel one of its members for disorderly conduct. Even though I prepared a resolution calling for his removal, I am grateful that the House did not have to take such extraordinary measures and expel Rep. Corley from this Institution.”

Chris Corley was placed on suspension from the SC House of Representatives earlier this month, around the time of his indictment for a domestic violence incident that happened at his Graniteville home back in Dec.

The vacant seat has caused a domino effect in Aiken's local politics. Aiken County Chairman Ronnie Young has confirmed that he will be running for Corley's empty seat in the State House. And current Councilman Andrew Siders says he will be running for the Aiken County Chairman position. A special election will be held April 11.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken County days away from proposing sagging pants ordinance

    Aiken County days away from proposing sagging pants ordinance

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:53:00 GMT
    (Source: File photo / WFXG)(Source: File photo / WFXG)

    Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings.  For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide. 

    More >>

    Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings.  For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide. 

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Destination Grovetown

    SPECIAL REPORT: Destination Grovetown

    Thursday, April 27 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-27 21:45:20 GMT
    Grovetown City Center planningGrovetown City Center planning

    There's no two ways about it. Grovetown is growing; and very quickly. There's a new business going up every time you turn around. De'Jonique Garrison takes a look at some of the city's growing pains.

    More >>

    There's no two ways about it. Grovetown is growing; and very quickly. There's a new business going up every time you turn around. De'Jonique Garrison takes a look at some of the city's growing pains.

    More >>

  • Fort Gordon holds annual installation safety day

    Fort Gordon holds annual installation safety day

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:39:58 GMT
    Fort Gordon (WXFG)Fort Gordon (WXFG)

    Fort Gordon held its annual installation safety day Thursday with the humid summer months fast approaching. Training battalions wanted to make sure younger service members were aware of the different hazards they may face going through the summer.

    More >>

    Fort Gordon held its annual installation safety day Thursday with the humid summer months fast approaching. Training battalions wanted to make sure younger service members were aware of the different hazards they may face going through the summer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly