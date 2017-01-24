Rep. Chris Corley resigns from SC State House

Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings. For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide.More >>
There's no two ways about it. Grovetown is growing; and very quickly. There's a new business going up every time you turn around. De'Jonique Garrison takes a look at some of the city's growing pains.More >>
Fort Gordon held its annual installation safety day Thursday with the humid summer months fast approaching. Training battalions wanted to make sure younger service members were aware of the different hazards they may face going through the summer.More >>
This is the first year that Augusta Prep Middle school offered a class called First LEGO League. The class consists of ten students who call themselves the AP Cavbots. They are being recognized globally for a product they invented. The product known as the MOO-d ring was designed to help cows and farmers. The class requires students to design, build, and program robots in order to create innovative solutions to a problem. The Cavbots are now among 20 groups worldwide, ...More >>
An Appling man was sentenced in federal court Thursday after pleading guilty to escaping from a halfway house in Columbia. On July 19, 2016, staff at the Alston Wilkes Society Residential Re-Entry Center in Columbia conducted a headcount and discovered that twenty-six-year-old Santonio Dwayne Ramsey was missing.More >>
