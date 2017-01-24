Windsor Spring Road traffic closures happening this week

Windsor Spring Road project work is continuing this week.

Contractors expect a traffic shirt Thursday to new southbound lanes from Willis Foreman Road to just south of Diamond Lakes Way.

Closures start at Tuesday and will run through the end of the week for temporary wall placement, striping and other traffic control devices. Motorists can expect delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Motorists will also see a lane closure Wednesday on Anthony Dejuan Parkway for a water main installation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down, allow distance between vehicles, read signs and obey flagging crews.

