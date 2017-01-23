Columbia County BOE prepares to vote on school rezoning - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County BOE prepares to vote on school rezoning

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Columbia County School District (source: Facebook) Columbia County School District (source: Facebook)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A big vote for Columbia County school board members Tuesday night.

Officials will vote on whether or not to rezone the school districts--a decision that will affect more than 1300 students.

This is an effort to redistribute the population in overcrowded schools due to the boost in growth that the county is experiencing.

The School Board Chairman David tells FOX 54 he believes the measure will pass, and that parent's who are concerned about their students switching schools should not be worried.

"All of our schools in Columbia County are excellent schools. We have excellent teachers and administrators. No matter what school your student is in, they're going to get a great education and they're going to be welcomed. They're going to have a great experience," said David Dekle.

Dekle said current high school students affected by the rezoning will have the option to earn their degree from their current school as long as they can provide their own transportation to and from campus.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Happening today: Public meeting for Richmond County school rezoning

    Happening today: Public meeting for Richmond County school rezoning

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:52 AM EDT2017-04-27 10:52:41 GMT
    Meeting to discuss school rezoning tonight; WFXGMeeting to discuss school rezoning tonight; WFXG

    Tonight parents will have the opportunity to hear the plans to move students from two Richmond County schools.

    More >>

    Tonight parents will have the opportunity to hear the plans to move students from two Richmond County schools.

    More >>

  • Suspects in case of missing Augusta man face kidnapping, murder charges

    Suspects in case of missing Augusta man face kidnapping, murder charges

    Thursday, April 27 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-04-27 11:40:50 GMT
    Antonio Simpkins (left) and Steven Jackson (right) (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Antonio Simpkins (left) and Steven Jackson (right) (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, the body found behind an abandoned trailer in Beech Island Wednesday morning is Julian Williams. Officials have identified the body by evidence found at the scene and positive identification is still pending the receipt of dental records.

    More >>

    According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, the body found behind an abandoned trailer in Beech Island Wednesday morning is Julian Williams. Officials have identified the body by evidence found at the scene and positive identification is still pending the receipt of dental records.

    More >>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Caitlyn Coach

    High 5 4 Kids: Caitlyn Coach

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-04-27 00:49:25 GMT
    This week on High 5 4 Kids we're introducing you to one young lady who was born weighing in at around two pounds. Doctors didn't expect her to live long but 8 years later, she's excelling in everything she's a part of.  "It feels like you're on stage showing everybody what you can do", says 8-year-old Caitlyn Coach. She says Karate is her favorite sport. "I like to show the people the demonstrations that you have to do and do the demonstrations by yourself for an ...More >>
    This week on High 5 4 Kids we're introducing you to one young lady who was born weighing in at around two pounds. Doctors didn't expect her to live long but 8 years later, she's excelling in everything she's a part of.  "It feels like you're on stage showing everybody what you can do", says 8-year-old Caitlyn Coach. She says Karate is her favorite sport. "I like to show the people the demonstrations that you have to do and do the demonstrations by yourself for an ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly