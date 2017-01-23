Columbia County BOE prepares to vote on school rezoning

Tonight parents will have the opportunity to hear the plans to move students from two Richmond County schools.More >>
Tonight parents will have the opportunity to hear the plans to move students from two Richmond County schools.More >>
According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, the body found behind an abandoned trailer in Beech Island Wednesday morning is Julian Williams. Officials have identified the body by evidence found at the scene and positive identification is still pending the receipt of dental records.More >>
According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, the body found behind an abandoned trailer in Beech Island Wednesday morning is Julian Williams. Officials have identified the body by evidence found at the scene and positive identification is still pending the receipt of dental records.More >>
It's Fair Housing Month in Augusta and the mission is to achieve diverse communities. Housing and community development leaders from around the state talked about fair housing awareness.More >>
It's Fair Housing Month in Augusta and the mission is to achieve diverse communities. Housing and community development leaders from around the state talked about fair housing awareness.More >>
A local business is expanding its cyber presence in Augusta. EDTS is moving to a new 32,000 ft2 facility in Cyber Village at Sibley Mill. The company's spending more than $5 million on the move.More >>
A local business is expanding its cyber presence in Augusta. EDTS is moving to a new 32,000 ft2 facility in Cyber Village at Sibley Mill. The company's spending more than $5 million on the move.More >>
Tonight parents will have the opportunity to hear the plans to move students from two Richmond County schools.More >>
Tonight parents will have the opportunity to hear the plans to move students from two Richmond County schools.More >>
Now, the university will begin contract negotiations.More >>
Now, the university will begin contract negotiations.More >>
Have you always wanted to become a teacher but were scared to do it because you've heard the profession doesn't get paid enough? Well, head to these Georgia counties!More >>
Have you always wanted to become a teacher but were scared to do it because you've heard the profession doesn't get paid enough? Well, head to these Georgia counties!More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The body of the bill contains one sentence: "The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2018."More >>
The body of the bill contains one sentence: "The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2018."More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
The Department of Education Twitter account posted a quote Sunday attributed to historian and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois. The problem was that they spelled his name "DeBois."More >>
The Department of Education Twitter account posted a quote Sunday attributed to historian and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois. The problem was that they spelled his name "DeBois."More >>
Students getting ready for college next year can now get a head start on applying for financial aid. President Obama pushed up the date to submit paperwork for college funds in 2015 as part of a policy action.More >>
Students getting ready for college next year can now get a head start on applying for financial aid. President Obama pushed up the date to submit paperwork for college funds in 2015 as part of a policy action.More >>
Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken says that now is the time for South Carolina to make some changes and invest in the safety of children and their road to education. More than 60% of the buses in Aiken county are over 15 years old.More >>
Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken says that now is the time for South Carolina to make some changes and invest in the safety of children and their road to education. More than 60% of the buses in Aiken county are over 15 years old.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>