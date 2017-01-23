Columbia County BOE prepares to vote on school rezoning

A big vote for Columbia County school board members Tuesday night.

Officials will vote on whether or not to rezone the school districts--a decision that will affect more than 1300 students.

This is an effort to redistribute the population in overcrowded schools due to the boost in growth that the county is experiencing.

The School Board Chairman David tells FOX 54 he believes the measure will pass, and that parent's who are concerned about their students switching schools should not be worried.

"All of our schools in Columbia County are excellent schools. We have excellent teachers and administrators. No matter what school your student is in, they're going to get a great education and they're going to be welcomed. They're going to have a great experience," said David Dekle.

Dekle said current high school students affected by the rezoning will have the option to earn their degree from their current school as long as they can provide their own transportation to and from campus.

