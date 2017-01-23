Grovetown residents experience issues with new water bill ordinance

More water bill issues for folks out in Grovetown.

On Monday, residents were being charged reactivation fees for services that hadn't even been turned off.

John Waller, representative for the City of Grovetown, said an ordinance was passed this month that changed how water bills would be handled. Waller said some of the employees were simply confused about the new application of fees.

Starting next month, any account that is past due by the 23rd of each billing cycle will be hit with a $25 late fee.

The confusion came into play since that is the same amount that residents are currently being charged in order to restore services that have been shut off by the utilities department. So, until the ordinance goes into effect in February, residents should not be getting charged for late payments-only reactivation fees.

Waller said the city is trying to crack down on those 775 delinquent accounts, this particular situation was an honest mistake. "There was a problem; it was immediately addressed. Actions are being put into place to make sure it doesn't happen again. The mayor, and everyone in the city are committed to doing the very best we can for the citizens. We welcome anybody who has problems, issues or complaints to raise them. We're here for the residents."

Those procedures that will be put into place include more detailed water bills with a copy of the new ordinance, a meeting with department heads so that they are aware how the billing system will work, and a crash course from water utility billing experts to make sure the city is properly implementing its new system.

