Hephzibah High School Student reportedly assaulted for his shoes

The Richmond County School System is investigating an apparent assault at Hephzibah High School.

According to an incident report from Richmond County Board of Education Police, at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, an assault was reported on the Hephzibah High School Campus. The responding officer found that the victim, a student, had reportedly been assaulted by at least two other students. The officer pulled the students identified by witnesses off a bus before it left campus.

The victim told officers that one of the suspects approached him as he walked to the student parking lot after school and asked him to hand over the shoes he was wearing. The victim refused and that's when one of the suspects allegedly body-slammed him onto the sidewalk. He goes on to say that the suspects punched and kicked him several times while attempting to remove his shoes. Witnesses to the assault gave officers similar accounts. The victim was taken to a hospital by his mother. He reportedly suffered scratches and abrasions on his legs and arms; bruises on his torso, shoulders, face and head; and was diagnosed with a fractured eardrum.

On the following morning, the responding officer says he received a text message containing a video of the assault. He later discovered the source of the message was the victim's grandmother. The video reportedly corroborates eyewitness accounts of the assault. Copies of the video have reportedly surfaced on Facebook, but we are choosing not to share them at this time as we have been unable to independently verify their authenticity.

When asked about the assault, Kaden Jacobs with RCSS sent us the following response:

“The Richmond County School System is aware of a video of an incident that occurred Friday, at Hephzibah High School, which has been circulated on Facebook. Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously by the Richmond County School System and will not be tolerated. Currently, one student has been arrested and three students have been suspended pending tribunal. Warrants are being obtained for the arrest of the three suspended students.”

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.