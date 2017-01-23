UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Waynesboro home invasion - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Waynesboro home invasion

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Deadly home invasion in Waynesboro 1/23/17 (WFXG) Deadly home invasion in Waynesboro 1/23/17 (WFXG)
Locals pray near scene of deadly home invasion 1/23/17 (WFXG) Locals pray near scene of deadly home invasion 1/23/17 (WFXG)
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The two men killed in Monday night's home invasion on River Road in Waynesboro have been identified. The Burke County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as sixty-five-year-old Marshall Jordan and sixty-four-year-old Louis Grubbs. A third man, sixty-five-year-old Walter Smith, was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital for surgery.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 2:35 p.m. The investigation revealed that two unidentified men entered the home on the 5000 block of River Road and fired several shots before fleeing. The sheriff's office and GBI believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

The deceased men's bodies have been taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion in Burke County.

According to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, there was a reported home invasion on the 5000 block of River Road in Waynesboro Monday afternoon. Deputies arrived on the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third is being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the third person's condition at this time.

Officials at the scene tell FOX 54 two suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. There are no descriptions of the vehicle or suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Aiken County days away from proposing sagging pants ordinance

    Aiken County days away from proposing sagging pants ordinance

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:53:00 GMT
    (Source: File photo / WFXG)(Source: File photo / WFXG)

    Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings.  For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide. 

    More >>

    Aiken County Commissioners are ready to answer the complaints of voters by passing a ordinance outlawing saggy pants. Richmond County is planning to pass its own such ordinance in the coming weeks. Richmond County's ordinance only applies to those entering governments buildings.  For Aiken County, those saggy pants would be prohibited county-wide. 

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Destination Grovetown

    SPECIAL REPORT: Destination Grovetown

    Thursday, April 27 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-27 21:45:20 GMT
    Grovetown City Center planningGrovetown City Center planning

    There's no two ways about it. Grovetown is growing; and very quickly. There's a new business going up every time you turn around. De'Jonique Garrison takes a look at some of the city's growing pains.

    More >>

    There's no two ways about it. Grovetown is growing; and very quickly. There's a new business going up every time you turn around. De'Jonique Garrison takes a look at some of the city's growing pains.

    More >>

  • Fort Gordon holds annual installation safety day

    Fort Gordon holds annual installation safety day

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:39:58 GMT
    Fort Gordon (WXFG)Fort Gordon (WXFG)

    Fort Gordon held its annual installation safety day Thursday with the humid summer months fast approaching. Training battalions wanted to make sure younger service members were aware of the different hazards they may face going through the summer.

    More >>

    Fort Gordon held its annual installation safety day Thursday with the humid summer months fast approaching. Training battalions wanted to make sure younger service members were aware of the different hazards they may face going through the summer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly