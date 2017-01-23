UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Waynesboro home invasion

UPDATE: The two men killed in Monday night's home invasion on River Road in Waynesboro have been identified. The Burke County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as sixty-five-year-old Marshall Jordan and sixty-four-year-old Louis Grubbs. A third man, sixty-five-year-old Walter Smith, was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital for surgery.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 2:35 p.m. The investigation revealed that two unidentified men entered the home on the 5000 block of River Road and fired several shots before fleeing. The sheriff's office and GBI believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

The deceased men's bodies have been taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion in Burke County.

According to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, there was a reported home invasion on the 5000 block of River Road in Waynesboro Monday afternoon. Deputies arrived on the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third is being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the third person's condition at this time.

Officials at the scene tell FOX 54 two suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. There are no descriptions of the vehicle or suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.