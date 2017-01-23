Barnwell County recovering from weekend tornado - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Barnwell County recovering from weekend tornado

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Right now in Barnwell, the recovery process is underway. Residents are just trying to figure out where to start the cleanup process after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the Blackville area over the weekend.

Winds lifted a mobile home on Pleasant Home road at least thirty feet into the air and dropped it on a vehicle in the backyard. Robert Hoover's Aunt was inside the home when it happened.  "She's out now, she's got a broken arm, and a concussion and scrapes and bruises."

Snapped and uprooted trees line the street and yards on Pleasant Home Road. And like others who live in the area, Hoover and his family now must clean up the mess  "All the trees have to come down. They all broke off they all have to go. And you know my mom loved her yard."

According to  Barnwell Emergency Management, the area usually gets one or two tornados a year but this twister was different. "This one, one it's in January, which is unusual. And two you know it stayed on the ground for a good fifteen miles or so," said EMA Director Roger Riley.

Both Riley and Hoover say they've never had to deal with a tornado this strong. "I've lived here my whole life, 53 years and this is probably one of the worst ones I can remember here in Barnwell County," said Riley. But Hoover said he had a feeling that this one would be different. "You know sometimes you get a feeling that something's not right in the air, and it just felt funny to me," said Hoover.

Both are hopeful that the cleanup process will go by quickly and Barnwell County can return to business as usual. EMA officials say they don't think that Barnwell County will qualify for FEMA assistance because there aren't enough uninsured damages.

