USC Aiken holds grand ceremony for pedestrian bridge

USC Aiken held it's official ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand new Pedestrian Bridge today.

School administrators, current students, and officials were there to witness the ribbon cutting ceremony and also the first official walk across the bridge.

For some, this day means a new beginning for not only USC Aiken, but the people that attend events on campus. Here's what the former and current chancellor had to say.

"Our hope is that it will take away problems having to do with a resident student parking near their arena is just a easy walk across the bridge a safe walk across the highway," says Current Chancellor, Sandra Jordan.

Dr. Thomas L. Hallman, former USC Chancellor says "The center is the service to entire community as it's evidence by the numbers of events that have been held here since it's been open."

School administrators hope with the addition of this bridge, it boosts student attendance in home games.

