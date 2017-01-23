Better Business Bureau offers tips for avoiding storm damage scams

In the aftermath of this past weekend’s storms, the Better Business Bureau is urging the public to have caution when hiring a contractor to repair damages.

Some of the most common "after-disaster" scams involve your auto, home and yard repairs or clean-up. Here are tips from the BBB to homeowners who have auto and property damage after a natural disaster:

Check with your insurance company about policy coverage and specific filing requirements. Save all receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging, or other expenses that may be covered under your policy.

Although you may be anxious to get things back to normal, avoid letting your emotions get the better of you. Don't be pressured into making an immediate decision with a long-term impact. Be pro-active in selecting a business and not reactive to sales solicitations. Make temporary repairs if necessary.

For major permanent repairs, take time to shop around for contractors, get competitive bids, check out references, make sure the contractor is properly licensed and check out their business review with the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org.

Be wary of door-to-door workers who claim to have left-over materials from a job "down the street" or who do not have a permanent place of business. If sales people go door-to-door, check to see if your community requires them to have solicitation permits.

Be leery if a worker shows up on your doorstep to announce that your home is unsafe. If you are concerned about possible structural damage in your home, have an engineer, architect or building official inspect it.

Require a written contract agreement with anyone you hire. It should specify the work to be done, the materials to be used and the price breakdown for both labor and materials. Any promises made orally should be written into the contract, including warranties on materials or labor. Be sure their name, address, license number, if applicable, and phone number along with a start and end date for the work are included in contract. Read and understand the contract in its entirety and don’t sign a blank contract. A copy of the signed contract should be given to you at time of signature.

Once you have found a contractor, request proof of a current insurance certificate covering workman’s compensation, property damage and personal liability.

Insist that the contractors pull all necessary permits. Unscrupulous contractors will ask the homeowner to pull the permits because the person acquiring the permit is responsible for ensuring that the work meets local and state codes.

Never pay in full for all repairs in advance, and do not pay cash! While many businesses may ask for a deposit, BBB suggests that no more one-third of the job be paid up front. Be sure the contract specifies the schedule for releasing payments to the contractor.

Be wary if a contractor asks you to sign an estimate. Many unscrupulous contractors have you sign what you think is an estimate but in reality, is a binding contract.

When seeking the services of a cleaning and restoration firm, remember that flood-soaked carpets can be saved but must be professionally sanitized at the cleaning firm's plant. Any furniture that has been completely submerged in floodwater will need to be re-upholstered or refinished.

Thoroughly clean out mud and residual material from heating and cooling units and let the units dry out before determining whether the equipment is functional or needs repairs.

