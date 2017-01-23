South Carolina to recover $273k from food stamp fraud

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that restitution totaling $273,583.50 will be ordered in South Carolina from food stamp fraud cases closed in 2016.

In the year 2016, seventy people were convicted for state-wide food stamp fraud. This total is $273,583.50 in restitution.

This comes from the second year of a partnership targeting abuse of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as food stamps. Through this partnership, the DSS investigates the abuse cases and the state of South Carolina prosecutes them.

“At only two years old, this program has shown that food stamp fraud is absolutely a problem in South Carolina,” Attorney General Wilson said in a release. “There are families and individuals who rely on this program and use it for its intended purpose. The criminals who are abusing this system are not only stealing money from taxpayers, but also from those in need.”

Approximately 855,000 South Carolinians receive food stamps.

If you know or suspect someone who is committing food stamp fraud, please report it by calling the tip line at 1-800-616-1309.

