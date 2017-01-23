1 arrested in Windsor Spring Rd armed robbery, 2 suspects still sought

Richmond County deputies are investigating a robbery that happened at the Hardees on Windsor Spring Road Sunday.

At around 7:06 p.m., two unknown men reportedly entered the restaurant and waved a black handgun, demanding money. Both fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects were wearing all black. One was wearing a blue bandana and the second in a hoodie.

An investigation revealed that one of the restaurant's shift managers, thirty-year-old Marquise Robert Bowman, was involved in the incident. He was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, charged with Armed Robbery.

Investigators are still searching for the other two suspects.

If you have any information about this case contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

