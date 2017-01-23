1 arrested in Windsor Spring Rd armed robbery, 2 suspects still sought

It's Fair Housing Month in Augusta and the mission is to achieve diverse communities. Housing and community development leaders from around the state talked about fair housing awareness.More >>
It's Fair Housing Month in Augusta and the mission is to achieve diverse communities. Housing and community development leaders from around the state talked about fair housing awareness.More >>
A local business is expanding its cyber presence in Augusta. EDTS is moving to a new 32,000 ft2 facility in Cyber Village at Sibley Mill. The company's spending more than $5 million on the move.More >>
A local business is expanding its cyber presence in Augusta. EDTS is moving to a new 32,000 ft2 facility in Cyber Village at Sibley Mill. The company's spending more than $5 million on the move.More >>
According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, the body found behind an abandoned trailer in Beech Island Wednesday morning is Julian Williams. Officials have identified the body by evidence found at the scene and positive identification is still pending the receipt of dental records.More >>
According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, the body found behind an abandoned trailer in Beech Island Wednesday morning is Julian Williams. Officials have identified the body by evidence found at the scene and positive identification is still pending the receipt of dental records.More >>
The victim of the Wednesday afternoon's shooting has been identified as forty-five-year-old Carl Trimble of Sullivan Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 p.m.More >>
The victim of the Wednesday afternoon's shooting has been identified as forty-five-year-old Carl Trimble of Sullivan Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 p.m.More >>