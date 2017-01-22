Tornado in Barnwell County causes major environmental damage - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tornado in Barnwell County causes major environmental damage

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A confirmed EF-Two tornado caused a lot of damage in the CSRA.
Barnwell county experienced a tornado that traveled nearly six miles to the county line.

"Just tore everything down. Highway Three--it's a mess," said James Thames, a local of Barnwell.

The intersection of Pleasant Home Road and South Carolina Highway Three received the biggest hammering from the twister.
Trees were snapped at the core, uprooted, and flung around like nothing.

Thames says the tornado came out of nowhere.

"Just started raining real hard and the wind just started blowing and--I was in the house, but when you get out and really look, it's worse than what it seemed to be," he said.

The tornado skipped across one side of Pleasant Home Road to the other...traveling nearly six miles before vanishing as quickly as it arrived.

"Tornado jumped from spot to spot," said Thames. "I mean, at my house a few limbs down, but when you come here you see all the devastation. And actually I'm surprised that this house here's still standing."

Miraculously, there is only one reported injury from the tornado, according to Barnwell Emergency Manager Roger Riley.

Barnwell emergency management is currently working to restore normalcy to the Barnwell area.
The group is working on a cleanup plan that will re-open State Highway Three leading northbound into Blackville.

