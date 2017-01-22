Falcons' fans snapping up NFC Championship gear in CSRA - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Falcons' fans snapping up NFC Championship gear in CSRA

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
NFC Championship gear (Source: WFXG) NFC Championship gear (Source: WFXG)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

Fans are already buying up whatever NFC Championship gear they can find. This comes just after the Atlanta Falcons beat out the Green Bay Packers for a trip to Super Bowl LI.

FOX 54 News Now spoke with a manager at the Academy Sports + Outdoors location in Evans. He says he's already ordered another shipment of the gear because crowds of fans began stopping in as soon as the game ended. He received around 500 calls from prospective customers who were trying to track down the apparel. Some fans began calling the store, asking about the gear, when the Falcons went up in the first quarter.

A marketing representative for Academy Sports + Outdoors says the gear was stocked at all Georgia locations and the store in Aiken County before the game ended.

We spoke with the Dick's Sporting Goods at the Augusta Mall. An associate there said her location did not yet have NFC Championship apparel. FOX 54 News Now will keep you updated if the gear comes in.

