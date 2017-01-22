Crash kills two in Bamberg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms two people were killed in an early-morning crash in Bamberg County. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 78 around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Investigators say a car crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer head-on. The driver and passenger in the car were both killed. The Bamberg County Coroner will have to identify the victims.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Eddie Livingston of Orangeburg, SC, was taken to the hospital.

