EF2 Tornado confirmed in Blackville-Hilda area

Investigators with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Barnwell County on Saturday night. We're told the EF2 storm hit the Blackville-Hilda community. One mobile home was destroyed when a tree fell on it. A woman in that home was hurt, but she's expected to be OK.

The full report is not yet available. National Weather Service personnel are on their way back to the office to file that report.

