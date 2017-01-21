Hundreds attend Women's March in Augusta as protests continue worldwide

One day in office and protests rage the world over.

From Trump Tower to the Eiffel Tower, the Women's March for equality rolls on.

Augusta's march was another blip on a worldwide radar.

Attendees said they don't know what to expect from our country.

"I have a lot more privileges than other people do," said Colleen Fisher, a participant in the march. "And what I'm most fearful for is a lot of my friends and people I hold dear who aren't as privileged as I am."

Others said it's about protecting human rights.

"We can't be against immigrants and we can't be against people because of what they look like or what god they believe in," said Alyssa Harris, another demonstrator. "It's ridiculous."

The marchers have their own thoughts on why other countries want in on the action.

"America sets the pace for the world on so many different fronts," said Harris. "So, if we are at odds with each other, then that means instability for a bunch of different places."

"They want to be involved in their own way and voice their opinion because families from all over the world live here," said Daniel Alsdorf, who accompanied his significant other to the march.

Jennifer Rahner, one of the organizers in Augusta, maintains the event isn't anti-Trump.

"Rather than it be a march against anything, it is for all of our rights," she said.

FOX 54 asked if this movement would exist if Hillary Clinton was president.

"Perhaps a different president would not have spurred the effort from the ground to assert our rights," Rahner said.

She says about 600 people marched in Augusta and regardless of their motives, she's humbled by the support.

"It's amazing that this really took off and caught fire and that we're able to be a part of history," she said.

Rallies and protests around the country are expected to continue throughout the night and into tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.