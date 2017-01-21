Three injured in crash on Washington Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Three injured in crash on Washington Road

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Crash at Washington & Columbia Roads. (Source: WFXG ) Crash at Washington & Columbia Roads. (Source: WFXG )
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

Three people were taken to the hospital on Saturday evening because of a car crash in Martinez. The collision happened on Washington Road at Columbia Road. It caused delays for drivers around 5:30 p.m.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office says all the injuries are minor.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly