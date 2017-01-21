Three injured in crash on Washington Road

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is starting new strategies through the summer to reduce gun violence and traffic accidents.More >>
An Augusta man has been sentenced to ten years after pleading guilty to necrophilia. The District Attorney's office confirms that forty-seven-year-old Marcus D. Booker pleaded guilty in court Thursday.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a wanted man. Forty-six-year-old Frederick Patterson is wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation, Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery and Incest.
According to officials, David Mackie was not killed by the fire set to his home. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, Mackie died from blunt force trauma and sharp force injuries.
The Uptown Cheapskate has moved to a new location. From Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 23rd the store hosted a Grand Re-Opening event and invited the community out to celebrate.
