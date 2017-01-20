President Trump's inauguration stirs protests and locals react

Many people thought Donald Trump's inauguration could not come soon enough, while others found it repulsive.

Protests dotted the country throughout the day in spite of numerous arrests and property damage.

"I'm always disappointed when people are getting arrested and being violent, but if you're protesting in a peaceful way? Hey, this is what America's all about," said Colen Lindell, co-chair for Donald Trump in Aiken.

There are even reports of TV protests--people making sure their TVs were tuned to anything but the inauguration.

"I think that's silly," Lindell said. "I watched Obama's inauguration, I watched Bush's inauguration, I think we ought to support whoever the president is and that's what I'm doing."

FOX 54 asked locals what they thought about the inauguration.

"I felt a warmth in my heart and I felt tears come to my eyes," said Melanie Louks of Columbia County. "I felt President Trump said things to the American people that we've been waiting to hear for a long, long time."

Another said it was not easy watching Trump get sworn in.

"This is probably the most uncertain future I've ever seen from a new president," said Tim Jenkins. "So, we'll just have to wait and see."

Views on the protests were just as varied.

"Probably not accomplishing anything concrete, but you're accomplishing enough saying you don't really approve," said Jenkins. "So, that's a success."

Another local was not so supportive.

"Losing your mind over it is just ridiculous to me," said Charles Allison. "There's no need for that. It just proves that the other side--it proves their point."

Out of all the divisiveness, there is one certainty: the next presidential term will be watched with interest from all over the world.

