Man wanted for questioning in false checks case

The Uptown Cheapskate has moved to a new location. From Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 23rd the store hosted a Grand Re-Opening event and invited the community out to celebrate.More >>
Fire crews say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The body was discovered inside the home.More >>
Now, the university will begin contract negotiations.More >>
Today Matt Moore, the pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, held a bone marrow donor drive. The drive is for his eight year old son, Alex Moore. Alex was diagnose in 2014 with Aplastic Anemia which is a rare disease that destroys bone marrow.More >>
This is the first year that Augusta Prep Middle school offered a class called First LEGO League. The class consists of ten students who call themselves the AP Cavbots. They are being recognized globally for a product they invented. The product known as the MOO-d ring was designed to help cows and farmers. The class requires students to design, build, and program robots in order to create innovative solutions to a problem. The Cavbots are now among 20 groups worldwide, ...More >>
