Congressman Wilson speaks about Donald Trump inauguration

Shortly after the inauguration on Friday afternoon, Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement:

“I am grateful today marked a new day for American families as Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States and Mike Pence was sworn in as Vice President. I’m confident that in the new Administration we will leave behind the failed policies of the last four years and start a new chapter for our country.

“I look forward to working with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Speaker Paul Ryan to create jobs, replace Obamacare with a patient-centered alternative, and promote national defense to protect American families.”