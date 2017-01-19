Closer look into LOE Gang indictments

It took two years and countless hours for Richmond County investigators to compile enough evidence to indict 17 members of the Loyalty Over Everything Gang.

A 54 count indictment tells a story of how a street gang that started on Shirley Avenue in Augusta grew to be one of the most violent organizations tracked by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said, "Members of one particular street gang were beginning to show up in multiple facets of investigations from drug activities, to robberies, to homicides."

Dubbed Loyalty Over Everything to members beyond Shirley Avenue like Jenning Home and Richmond Villas, investigators say five members of this group are responsible for killing Gerald Clifford.

Back in 2014, deputies found Clifford in the driver's seat of his car on Mike Padgett Highway with a gunshot to the head.

Aside from murder, members of LOE are also accused of intimidating an 11-year-old to keep him from testifying in court against one of their own.

Perhaps one of the more shocking names on the roster is Richmond County Jailer Gregory Mims.

Instead of honoring his oath to protect and serve, investigators say he served as the middle man by sneaking cigarettes into the jail, selling them to inmates for the gang.

With the entire group facing racketeering charges under the RICO Act, Roundtree said he doesn't think they've reached a finally tally on hunting down and prosecuting members of the LOE Gang.

"This is still an ongoing investigation and there will be a lot of intricate, moving parts therein," said Roundtree.

Investigators said the community, along with social media played a huge role in helping them crack down on this group. According to the indictment, a lot of the LOE members would openly display gang signs and even make drug transactions all on Facebook.

