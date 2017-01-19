One man dead in motorcycle crash on Hephzibah McBean Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One man dead in motorcycle crash on Hephzibah McBean Road

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

An 18-year-old is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Hephzibah McBean Road in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Coroner, Desmond Burdette was riding a dirt bike when a dark in colored Dodge pickup onto Crockett Road.

Burdette's dirt bike hit the right rear corner of the pickup, causing it to veer into the westbound lane.

Another car traveling behind the Dodge pickup, hit the victim after he went into the westbound lane from the impact.

Officials say the dirt bike had no lights, and Burdette was wearing dark clothing. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:00 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department are investigating the accident.

 Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

