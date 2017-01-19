New motion filed in breach of contract lawsuit filed by former Paine College employee

A new motion has been filed in the lawsuit being brought against Paine College by a former employee.

On Oct. 9, 2014, then senior vice president of institutional advancement Brandon Brown was fired from the college. Later, he brought a breach of contract lawsuit against the college and president Samuel Sullivan. That lawsuit claims that just a little over two months after signing a four-year contract with Brown, college president Samuel Sullivan presented him a new "at-will" employment agreement. Brown reportedly refused to sign and was fired soon after.

Brown's contract with the college reportedly had a clause that would require the college to pay out his salary if he was fired before the end of his four-year contract. Brown's lawsuit alleges that Paine College owes him that salary payout.

On Jan. 17, 2017, a new motion was filed in federal court requesting the judge to grant a summary judgment for Brown, citing "no material issues of fact" from the defendants.

