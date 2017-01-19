Chase leads to broken water pipe in Hephzibah

Several residents in the area around Mistletoe Avenue in Hephzibah are without water after a criminal pursuit led to a broken water pipe.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Morgan Road and Mistletoe Avenue off of Deans Bridge Road. The vehicle did not stop and turned into a yard on the 3000 block of Mistletoe Avenue. The vehicle continued through the yard and into a nearby ravine, landing on a water pipe. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

As of the time of this article, the vehicle is being pulled out of the ravine, but residents in the area are expected to be without running water for several hours. If you live in the area and have any questions, please contact Augusta Utilities.

