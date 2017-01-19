Chase leads to broken water pipe in Hephzibah

Investigators say 14-year-old Elijah Singleton was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday (April 21, 2017) in the Battle Street area of Grovetown. He was riding an orange mountain bike.More >>
Investigators say 14-year-old Elijah Singleton was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday (April 21, 2017) in the Battle Street area of Grovetown. He was riding an orange mountain bike.More >>
Doctor's Hospital in Augusta just cut the ribbon on the best cancer-treatment technology in the CSRA.More >>
Doctor's Hospital in Augusta just cut the ribbon on the best cancer-treatment technology in the CSRA.More >>
A tractor trailer fire has shut down all Northbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road near Inwood Drive. Deputies are on the scene directing traffic.More >>
A tractor trailer fire has shut down all Northbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road near Inwood Drive. Deputies are on the scene directing traffic.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two missing people. Thirty-eight-year-old Leon Lamar Tripp and his step-daughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on at around 1:30 a.m. on April 17 at the 3100 block of Tate Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two missing people. Thirty-eight-year-old Leon Lamar Tripp and his step-daughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on at around 1:30 a.m. on April 17 at the 3100 block of Tate Road.More >>
Mark Crawford, Jr., the second suspect in the murder of Brandon Mulgrave, turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff's Office just before 9:00 a.m. Friday. Both suspects are now in custody.More >>
Mark Crawford, Jr., the second suspect in the murder of Brandon Mulgrave, turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff's Office just before 9:00 a.m. Friday. Both suspects are now in custody.More >>