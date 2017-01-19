UPDATE: BOLO canceled for Royal Wine and Spirit witness

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the BOLO for the man pictured in this article. The subject is not a suspect and has not been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an individual they believe may have information about an attempted armed robbery of an Augusta liquor store.

The sheriff's office believes individual pictured in this article may have information about the attempted armed robbery of Royal Wine and Spirit on Wrightsboro Road that happened on Dec. 8, 2016. Investigators want to emphasize that the individual is not a suspect.

If you know who this man is or have any information about this case, please contact Investigator Jonathan Counts or any on-duty Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1046 or 706-821-1020.

