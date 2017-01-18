ADPS searching for witness in Arbutus Hills Dr. shooting

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a possible suspect in an assault that happened yesterday in Aiken.

According to Public Safety, the individual pictured in this article may be a witness to a shooting that happened Tuesday, Jan. 17 on Arbutus Hills Drive. If you have any information on this crime or believe you know who this person is, please contact Detective Royster at 803-642-7685 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Investigators are also seeking information on the owner or anyone who may have been in the white vehicle also pictured in this article.

