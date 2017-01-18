High 5 4 Kids: Leila Hunter

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, many CSRA residents felt a rumbling beneath their feet. Some on social media described it as a loud boom. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 2.5 magnitude at a depth of 5.1 miles.More >>
The taxi van driver killed on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown Thursday afternoon has been identified as fifty-nine-year-old Monika Christa Lowe. The driver of the Acura, twenty-five-year-old Abraham Mohammad Mazhar has been is charged.More >>
The man found shot to death on Holden Street in Augusta on April 9 has been identified. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim is twenty-three-year-old Brandon Theodore Mulgrave from Hempstead, New York.More >>
Mark Crawford, Jr., the second suspect in the murder of Brandon Mulgrave, turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff's Office just before 9:00 a.m. Friday. Both suspects are now in custody.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting subject. At around 3:55 p.m. on March 31, the man pictured in this article was seen on surveillance taking several items from the Family Dollar on Windsor Spring Road in Augusta.More >>
