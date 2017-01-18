High 5 4 Kids: Leila Hunter - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Leila Hunter

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Leila Hunter Leila Hunter

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near SC/GA border

    2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near SC/GA border

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-04-21 14:45:18 GMT
    Evans earthquake 4/21/17 (WFXG)Evans earthquake 4/21/17 (WFXG)

    Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, many CSRA residents felt a rumbling beneath their feet. Some on social media described it as a loud boom. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 2.5 magnitude at a depth of 5.1 miles.

    More >>

    Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, many CSRA residents felt a rumbling beneath their feet. Some on social media described it as a loud boom. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 2.5 magnitude at a depth of 5.1 miles.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Grovetown crash victim identified, driver of 2nd vehicle charged

    UPDATE: Grovetown crash victim identified, driver of 2nd vehicle charged

    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-04-20 21:44:32 GMT
    Deadly collision on Wrightsboro Rd. in Grovetown 4/20/17 (WFXG)Deadly collision on Wrightsboro Rd. in Grovetown 4/20/17 (WFXG)

    The taxi van driver killed on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown Thursday afternoon has been identified as fifty-nine-year-old Monika Christa Lowe. The driver of the Acura, twenty-five-year-old Abraham Mohammad Mazhar has been is charged.

    More >>

    The taxi van driver killed on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown Thursday afternoon has been identified as fifty-nine-year-old Monika Christa Lowe. The driver of the Acura, twenty-five-year-old Abraham Mohammad Mazhar has been is charged.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Holden St. shooting victim identified

    UPDATE: Holden St. shooting victim identified

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:15:54 GMT
    Holden Drive shooting victim's tattoos (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Holden Drive shooting victim's tattoos (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The man found shot to death on Holden Street in Augusta on April 9 has been identified. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim is twenty-three-year-old Brandon Theodore Mulgrave from Hempstead, New York.

    More >>

    The man found shot to death on Holden Street in Augusta on April 9 has been identified. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim is twenty-three-year-old Brandon Theodore Mulgrave from Hempstead, New York.

    More >>
    •   
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

This week on our High 5 4 Kids segment, we introduce you to one first grader who is young but many people describe her as being "old in soul".

Inside Burke County at Waynesboro Primary School, there's first-grader Leila Hunter. She carries full conversations with teachers and loves seeing her friends. "I feel very happy because I always learn so much and get to play with my friends outside in recess."

At age six, Leila is one of the top tennis players for her age group and plays against kids who are as old as nine. "Just because I'm six, they think I'm not going to be that good. But I'm really talented for my age."

And just because she's one of the top tennis players for her age; that doesn't mean it takes away from her academics. "I like to read a lot and do math to make me smart."

Leila's mother, Lilyana says, "Schooling is always on the road because she practices a lot. She practices about five times a week." Lilyana says Leila's work ethic has her leading the pack. "Very energetic little girl. She has big aspirations, big dreams."

For the little girl whose aspirations already exceed her age, she wants to make sure she doesn't let her friends or family down. "They really count on me to always do my best."

Leila say's when she grows up her goal is to be a professional tennis player.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • More on WFXG.comMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids

    High 5 4 Kids

    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges.More >>
    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges. More >>
Powered by Frankly