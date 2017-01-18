High 5 4 Kids: Leila Hunter

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting subject. At around 3:55 p.m. on March 31, the man pictured in this article was seen on surveillance taking several items from the Family Dollar on Windsor Spring Road in Augusta.

Mark Crawford, Jr., the second suspect in the murder of Brandon Mulgrave, turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff's Office just before 9:00 a.m. Friday. Both suspects are now in custody.

The man found shot to death on Holden Street in Augusta on April 9 has been identified. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim is twenty-three-year-old Brandon Theodore Mulgrave from Hempstead, New York.

The taxi van driver killed on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown Thursday afternoon has been identified as fifty-nine-year-old Monika Christa Lowe. The driver of the Acura, twenty-five-year-old Abraham Mohammad Mazhar has been is charged.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, many CSRA residents felt a rumbling beneath their feet. Some on social media described it as a loud boom. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 2.5 magnitude at a depth of 5.1 miles.

This week on our High 5 4 Kids segment, we introduce you to one first grader who is young but many people describe her as being "old in soul".

Inside Burke County at Waynesboro Primary School, there's first-grader Leila Hunter. She carries full conversations with teachers and loves seeing her friends. "I feel very happy because I always learn so much and get to play with my friends outside in recess."

At age six, Leila is one of the top tennis players for her age group and plays against kids who are as old as nine. "Just because I'm six, they think I'm not going to be that good. But I'm really talented for my age."

And just because she's one of the top tennis players for her age; that doesn't mean it takes away from her academics. "I like to read a lot and do math to make me smart."

Leila's mother, Lilyana says, "Schooling is always on the road because she practices a lot. She practices about five times a week." Lilyana says Leila's work ethic has her leading the pack. "Very energetic little girl. She has big aspirations, big dreams."

For the little girl whose aspirations already exceed her age, she wants to make sure she doesn't let her friends or family down. "They really count on me to always do my best."

Leila say's when she grows up her goal is to be a professional tennis player.

