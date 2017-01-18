UPDATE: 15th LOE gang member arrested in CA - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 15th LOE gang member arrested in CA

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Sheriff Richard Roundtree at LOE gang indictment announcement (WFXG) Sheriff Richard Roundtree at LOE gang indictment announcement (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Friday afternoon, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced that alleged gang member Teangel McFadden has been taken into custody in Ventura County, California.

RCSO is still searching for Ashley Daggett and Kelvin Labord.

ORIGINAL STORY: At a press conference held Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Richard Roundtree, Richmond County District Attorney Ashley Wright and Assistant District Attorney Natalie Paine announced the arrest of several gang members in Augusta.

After two years of investigating, the District Attorney's Office has announced the indictment of seventeen members of the gang known as LOE (Loyalty Over Everything). These members are being indicted under the RICO Act and the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The gang was allegedly involved with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, firearms violations, drug distribution, bribery, witness tampering and several more illegal activities.

The indicted suspects are:

  • Sheila Hill a/k/a “Red House Hill”
  • Danielle Burton a/k/a “Pretty Black”
  • Valencia Latoya Eunice a/k/a “Vee”: Influencing a Witness
  • Kimberly Michelle Singley
  • Raven Michelle Tolbert a/k/a “Ray-Ray”
  • Keiayona Dunn a/k/a/ “Key”
  • Ashlyn Nairobi Daggett a/k/a/ “32 Ash”: Influencing a Witness
  • Kelvin Labord a/k/a “Popeye”
  • Teangel McFadden: Bribery
  • Gregory Mims (former Richmond County Deputy Sheriff Jailer)
  • Marion Isiah Daggett a/k/a “Buck”: Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm, Influencing a Witness and Bribery
  • Darrell Fitzgerald Hill a/k/a “Lil D”: Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime, and Carrying a Weapon without a license
  • Marquese Demario Parrish a/k/a “Quese”: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Kevin Maurice Hanna a/k/a “Lil Kev”: Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and influencing a witness
  • Latasha Necole Moore a/k/a “Tat”: Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Charles Bernard Gillians, III a/k/a “Slick”: Use of a Communication Facility in the Commission of a Violation of the Controlled Substances Act, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Influencing a Witness
  • Demetric Lamont Twitty a/k/a “Stunna”: Bribery

Sheriff Roundtree says that of the seventeen members indicted, fourteen are in custody, two are still at large and one is serving as an active member of the military.

