New Chick-fil-A set to open in Thomson

Campers are already lining up for the opening of Thomson's first Chick-fil-A.

The new restaurant, located at 1806 Washington Road, opens Thursday, Jan. 19. The first one hundred adults through the door will win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Representatives from Chick-fil-A say forty people were already lined up Wednesday morning, ready for the grand opening Thursday.

