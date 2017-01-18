New Chick-fil-A set to open in Thomson

A tractor trailer fire has shut down all Northbound lanes of Deans Bridge Road near Inwood Drive. Deputies are on the scene directing traffic.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two missing people. Thirty-eight-year-old Leon Lamar Tripp and his step-daughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on at around 1:30 a.m. on April 17 at the 3100 block of Tate Road.
Mark Crawford, Jr., the second suspect in the murder of Brandon Mulgrave, turned himself into the Richmond County Sheriff's Office just before 9:00 a.m. Friday. Both suspects are now in custody.
According to reports, Nate Hirsch passed away Sunday in his Statesboro home. Hirsch was a husband, father, grandfather, community leader, and three-time Hall of Fame announcer, best known locally as the original voice of the Georgia Southern Eagles. He will be missed by many.
NASA will be hosting its 2017 International Space Apps Challenge here in Augusta. This Space Apps Challenge is a fun event where earth and space enthusiasts will help solve problems from natural disasters to conserving our water resources. The event will be from April 28th to April 30th in Downtown Augusta at theClubhou.se on Telfair St.
