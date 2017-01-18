New Chick-fil-A set to open in Thomson - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New Chick-fil-A set to open in Thomson

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Chick-fil-A logo Chick-fil-A logo
THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

Campers are already lining up for the opening of Thomson's first Chick-fil-A.

The new restaurant, located at 1806 Washington Road, opens Thursday, Jan. 19. The first one hundred adults through the door will win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Representatives from Chick-fil-A say forty people were already lined up Wednesday morning, ready for the grand opening Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

