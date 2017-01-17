Augusta officials call Laney Walker-Bethlehem the "heartbeat" of revitalization efforts

With millions of federal dollars allotted for Augusta's Housing and Development, city leaders asked to take a closer look at exactly how the money is being spent.

The Laney Walker Bethlehem neighborhood has certainly seen better days, but thanks to the city of Augusta's new effort to improve the area, it could very well turn into a place everyone wants to be.

The city will call it The Boulevard, and officials are working to convert this worn down scene into a bustling district.

Housing and Development Director Hawthorne Welcher said, "We're currently doing multimillion dollar infrastructure work to include roundabouts, street widening, street lights, sidewalk."

He said that type of progress creates an environment that makes residents want to move back into the area.

In the past few months, plans for several market and mixed income developments have been announced that include The Foundry and Twiggs Circle. And pretty soon, concept plans will reveal how developers will turn this empty lot into affordable town homes.

Welcher said when you build up an area's population, development will follow. "Now we're able to have conversations with commercial outlets, grocery store outlets about bringing in those services necessary for persons in that area."

With more than 500 affordable units designated around The Boulevard, Welcher admits that the department has to do a better job of connecting residents to available resources like down payment assistance and home improvement loans for folks that fall under a certain income thresh hold.

Advocating for a population he feels has been virtually ignored over the past decade, Commissioner Ben Hasan grew up here and he's pleased with the plan to turn this area around.

"I'm excited about it. I think the program has great potential," said Hasan.

Welcher said they should be ready to present the plans for the affordable town homes to commissioners by this summer.

