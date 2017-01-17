Grovetown man charged after toddler found alone on Reynolds Farm Rd

A Columbia County man has been arrested after witnesses found his son alone on a neighborhood road.

At around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 16. a witness driving down Reynolds Farm Road in Grovetown noticed the toddler alone in the middle of the road. The witness told investigators she did not see any adults nearby and called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies made contact with the child's father, thirty-three-year-old Cory Lonnee, he explained that he thought his mother-in-law was watching his children. He claims he did not know the child was missing until his wife informed him. Lonnee's mother-in-law says she told him several times that she was leaving the house. She reportedly left the home around 2:30 p.m. A neighbor's child was reportedly in the home when this exchange occurred and corroborated the mother-in-law's story.

Cory Lonnee was charged with Contributing to the Deprivation and/or Delinquency of a Minor and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

