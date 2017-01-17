UPDATE: Missing Thomson teen found

UPDATE: According to the Thomson Police Department, Rynishia Ivey has been located. She is reportedly safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Thomson Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Rynishia Ivey was last seen in Thomson shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

If you have seen Rynishia Ivey, please contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or 706-595-2145.

