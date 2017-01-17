Richmond Co deputy involved in accident on Windsor Spring Rd - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co deputy involved in accident on Windsor Spring Rd

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

At around 12:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Richmond County deputy was involved in an accident on the 4500 block of Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.

Georgia State Patrol reports that the accident was minor. The deputy was on a motorcycle and the vehicle at fault was following too close. No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly