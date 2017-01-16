AmeriCorps VISTA unveils Little Free Library on riverwalk - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AmeriCorps VISTA unveils Little Free Library on riverwalk

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Continuing with Monday's theme of service, the AmeriCorps Vista group teamed up with the United Way to add a unique element to Augusta's riverfront.

The group unveiled a Little Free Library in front of the William Bartram Trail.

The project allows residents of all ages to come and borrow a book in exchange for placing another in it's place.

Organizers tell FOX 54this was a great way to promote national literacy while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King.

"As of November 2016, we have over 50,000 Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 70 countries. We do ask that the community comes together to supply the books. But, we will make sure that it is stocked," said Katie Morris, a member of AmeriCorps Vista.

To learn how you can donate resources to the Little Free Library, you can email Morris morrel@boe.richmond.k12.georgia.us.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

