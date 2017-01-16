Augusta marshal responds to complaints from Georgia Sheriffs' As - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta marshal responds to complaints from Georgia Sheriffs' Association

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Ramone Lamkin has  been on the job for less than a month, but Augusta's newly installed marshal is already at the center of controversy.

The Georgia Sheriffs' Association is taking issue with Lamkin allowing his department to pull over residents for traffic stops.

"If somebody violates the law in front of a marshal's deputy, we have the right to pull them over," said Lamkin.

But, just a few weeks ago, the Georgia Sheriffs' Association sent a letter to Mayor Hardie Davis and County Commissioners stating the exact opposite. Executive Director J. Terry Norris said the department has no authority to engage in such law enforcement activities, based on Georgia Code OCGA 15-10-100 (c) (2).

Lamkin begs to differ.

"Different counties, their marshal's offices don't have the same power that we have here in Richmond County," said Lamkin.

In his response to Norris' notice, Lamkin cites the rules that were put into place for the Augusta marshal's office when it began back in 1974, stating  that all duties of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office can be vested in the Marshal.

While both men cite the law, Lamkin said as a general rule, local laws on a subject matter trump general laws on that same subject matter.

DeJonique: Do you feel like this was blown out of proportion?
Lamkin: Yes, it was definitely blown out of proportion. The comments were not meant to say that the marshal's office was going to have a traffic division.

He said traffic stops are not the marshal's top priority. He just wanted to make Richmond County residents aware that there's an added level of protection coming from this office. "We're going to do our part to make sure it's clean and the sheriff's office is going to do their part to make sure it's safe."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

