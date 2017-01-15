Augusta Futurity's 38th Annual horse-cutting competition brings western culture and economic boost to area

Authorities in Columbia County are looking for the public to help identify a suspect. The man pictured is wanted for theft from the Bobby Jones Walmart. He is said to have taken a television out of the store without paying for it and driving away. The vehicle is described as a black SUV that could possibly be a Trailblazer.More >>
Authorities in Columbia County are looking for the public to help identify a suspect. The man pictured is wanted for theft from the Bobby Jones Walmart. He is said to have taken a television out of the store without paying for it and driving away. The vehicle is described as a black SUV that could possibly be a Trailblazer.More >>
Wednesday morning Augusta government leaders will announce how they plan to fund construction for the new parking deck at the Cyber innovation and training center.More >>
Wednesday morning Augusta government leaders will announce how they plan to fund construction for the new parking deck at the Cyber innovation and training center.More >>
The average American spends more than 8-10 hours staring at screens each day, according to Nielsen. Because of that more people are putting pressure on their eyes.More >>
The average American spends more than 8-10 hours staring at screens each day, according to Nielsen. Because of that more people are putting pressure on their eyes.More >>
Augusta Fire Department are investigating a fire that happened on Heath Street. Dispatch confirms that the fire started at a home on the 1500 block. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
Augusta Fire Department are investigating a fire that happened on Heath Street. Dispatch confirms that the fire started at a home on the 1500 block. The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
Greg Carswell defeats Kathy Owens, 497 to 347 to win the election and become the next mayor of Waynesboro. He will finish the term of Pauline Jenkins, which runs until 2020.More >>
Greg Carswell defeats Kathy Owens, 497 to 347 to win the election and become the next mayor of Waynesboro. He will finish the term of Pauline Jenkins, which runs until 2020.More >>