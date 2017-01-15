Augusta Futurity's 38th Annual horse-cutting competition brings western culture and economic boost to area

Augusta Futurity brings horse cutting to the CSRA once a year, and cowboy culture saddles up for the ride.

Many guests at the week-long competition tried to remember what introduced them to the Western style.

"Man, I've been around it my entire life," said Robin Dixon, an Augusta native.

"My father would only go to a movie if it was a western. He wouldn't go to see any other kind of movie," said Sam Shepard, who has attended the competition since its inception.

"This show actually did," said Elizabeth Queen of Allendale, South Carolina.

Horse-cutting is essentially a game of keepaway. A team of riders tries to prevent a separated cow from rejoining its herd.

After being introduced to the show as a teenager, Queen became a cutter, herself, and it became a family affair from there.

"Now, both of my kids show--they're back there riding right now," said Queen. "And my mom showed today, and my dad's a big supporter, my husband's a trainer. So, it's a family sport for us, for sure."

Many cutters and spectators come into town from all around the south, and that's a big deal for local businesses.

The event is expected to bring in over one and half million dollars for the area.

Chris Wilson is the General Manager of T-Bonz Steakhouse on Washington Road and says business picks up when the horse cutters are in town.

"We bring in extra staffing just that week, just to make sure they have a great experience," said Wilson. "They can get in and out."

Wilson sees some of the same customers every year and they've witnessed his career develop.

"One family, the Browns, always come in," he said. "They do the horse cutting competition, but I remember when I was 23--I met them when I was waiting tables--but they still come in each year."

The economic benefits of this event go well beyond the James Brown Arena.

"We're just very fortunate to have them here each year and we'd love to see them next year and years coming," he said.

The Augusta Futurity's Horse Cutting competition runs through January 21st at the James Brown Arena.

