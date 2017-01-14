Martin Luther King, Jr. parade in Augusta honors his civil rights legacy

Gas station and ATM skimming is on the rise. As technology gets better, so do criminals. Paying at the pump is more convenient for consumers but criminals take advantage of that.More >>
Two of the most dreaded viruses from mosquitoes are Zika and West Nile. And mosquito control is working to keep the bugs at bay.More >>
Georgia and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working on plans to replace I-20 bridges.The proposed replacement bridges will provide three travel lanes in each direction.More >>
Tax deadline is approaching. Taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18 to file their taxes. Our Miya Payton went to HT Tax Service for advice for those who have waited until now to file.More >>
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing person. Forty-two-year-old Alfred Smith was last seen Saturday, April 15 in Grovetown.More >>
