Aiken teenager dies in late-night car crash

A single-vehicle crash cost an Aiken County teenager her life late last night, the Aiken County Coroner's Office confirms.
The victim, 16 year old Ny'Zarria Kitchings of Salley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The accident happened on Hollow Creek Road near John Nunn Highway at about 11:30pm.
Kitchings was an unbuckled passenger in a 1999 Toyota.
The driver, Willie Albert Seawright, Jr., lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree while trying to evade police from the Salley Police Department.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Salley Police Department are investigating the crash, and an autopsy is schedule in Newberry, SC for Kitchings.
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing person. Forty-two-year-old Alfred Smith was last seen Saturday, April 15 in Grovetown.More >>
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a missing person. Forty-two-year-old Alfred Smith was last seen Saturday, April 15 in Grovetown.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the man who was found shot to death on Holden Drive in Augusta. The victim is a light-skinned African-American man with a medium-sized afro in his late teens or early twenties.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the man who was found shot to death on Holden Drive in Augusta. The victim is a light-skinned African-American man with a medium-sized afro in his late teens or early twenties.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office took a call about a shooting at 21 Dottie Road at about 3:45am.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office took a call about a shooting at 21 Dottie Road at about 3:45am.More >>
Easter is good about reminding people of sacrifices. It also reminds some folks about a puzzling association between prayer and rabbits.More >>
Easter is good about reminding people of sacrifices. It also reminds some folks about a puzzling association between prayer and rabbits.More >>
More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
That means schools from California, Texas, Michigan, and all over the United States are right here locally competing for the top prize in this game.
More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
That means schools from California, Texas, Michigan, and all over the United States are right here locally competing for the top prize in this game.