Aiken teenager dies in late-night car crash

A single-vehicle crash cost an Aiken County teenager her life late last night, the Aiken County Coroner's Office confirms.

The victim, 16 year old Ny'Zarria Kitchings of Salley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The accident happened on Hollow Creek Road near John Nunn Highway at about 11:30pm.

Kitchings was an unbuckled passenger in a 1999 Toyota.

The driver, Willie Albert Seawright, Jr., lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree while trying to evade police from the Salley Police Department.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Salley Police Department are investigating the crash, and an autopsy is schedule in Newberry, SC for Kitchings.

