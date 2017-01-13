Health officials urge residents to check radon levels

There's something that homeowners in the CSRA should be on the lookout for. Radon Gas. The only problem is it's odorless, tasteless and hard to detect.



"The problem comes with radon is when it vents up in the house, through crawl space up through the floorboards," said Randy Wishard, the Richmond County Environmental Health County Manager.

According to the U.S environmental protection agency one in nearly 15 homes contain high levels of radon. It's a naturally occurring gas that is found underground. Wishard says homes that have basements are more at risk.

And according to Richmond County Environmental Health, the problem may be a higher risk in the CSRA.



"Slab houses as we have in the CSRA would be an issue," he said.

The granite slabs absorb radon and push them up into homes. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. To check the levels in your home, homeowners can purchase a cheap kit from a home supply store.. In South Carolina, D.H.E.C is offering free kits.



"You set it out for 30 days in the home and it just picks up samples of the air. It has an address on the box and you just send it in and they'll give you the exact levels," said Wishard.



If you find that your home has high levels of radon there are companies that will extract it, but Wishard says, for homes with crawl spaces make sure the vents are all open or you can put an exhaust fan under it, where it would pull air through the crawl space.

He advises that homeowners take care of the problem as soon as possible.



"Because if you breathe it for 25 years, it will definitely cause some issues."

