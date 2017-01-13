Health officials urge residents to check radon levels - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Health officials urge residents to check radon levels

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There's something that homeowners in the CSRA should be on the lookout for. Radon Gas. The only problem is it's odorless, tasteless and hard to detect.

"The problem comes with radon is when it vents up in the house, through crawl space up through the floorboards," said Randy Wishard, the Richmond County Environmental Health County Manager.
According to the U.S environmental protection agency one in nearly 15 homes contain high levels of radon. It's a naturally occurring gas that is found underground. Wishard says  homes that have basements are more at risk.
And according to Richmond County Environmental Health, the problem may be a higher risk in the CSRA.


 "Slab houses as we have in the CSRA would be an issue," he said.
The granite slabs absorb radon and push them up into homes. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. To check the levels in your home, homeowners can purchase a cheap kit from a home supply store.. In South Carolina, D.H.E.C is offering free kits.


"You set it out for 30 days in the home and it just picks up samples of the air. It has an address on the box and you just send it in and they'll give you the exact levels," said Wishard.


If you find that your home has high levels of radon there are companies that will extract it, but Wishard says, for homes with crawl spaces make sure the vents are all open or you can put an exhaust fan under it, where it would pull air through the crawl space.
He advises that homeowners take care of the problem as soon as possible.


 "Because if you breathe it for 25 years, it will definitely cause some issues."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Victim identified in Aiken County morning shooting

    Victim identified in Aiken County morning shooting

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:02:15 GMT
    The suspect, Candy Newman, is charged with manslaughter; ACSO.The suspect, Candy Newman, is charged with manslaughter; ACSO.

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office took a call about a shooting at 21 Dottie Road at about 3:45am.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office took a call about a shooting at 21 Dottie Road at about 3:45am.

    More >>

  • National Collegiate Disc Golf Championships show off sport's popularity

    National Collegiate Disc Golf Championships show off sport's popularity

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-16 02:04:23 GMT
    More than 90 schools from Oregon to Florida participated in the national championships; WFXG.More than 90 schools from Oregon to Florida participated in the national championships; WFXG.

    More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
    That means schools from California, Texas, Michigan, and all over the United States are right here locally competing for the top prize in this game.

    More >>

    More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
    That means schools from California, Texas, Michigan, and all over the United States are right here locally competing for the top prize in this game.

    More >>

  • Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Peach Orchard Road Saturday morning

    Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Peach Orchard Road Saturday morning

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:46:14 GMT
    A vehicle hit and killed 54-year-old Craig Keffer Saturday morning; WFXG.A vehicle hit and killed 54-year-old Craig Keffer Saturday morning; WFXG.

    A vehicle hit and killed a man early Saturday morning in Hephzibah at the 3900 block of Peach Orchard Road.

    More >>

    A vehicle hit and killed a man early Saturday morning in Hephzibah at the 3900 block of Peach Orchard Road.

    More >>
    •   

  • Health NewsMore>>

  • Goat yoga becomes a new viral workout fad

    Goat yoga becomes a new viral workout fad

    Friday, April 14 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-04-14 13:55:27 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-04-14 13:55:27 GMT

    It's not yoga for goats. It's yoga but with baby goats jumping around and even climbing on the participants.

    More >>

    It's not yoga for goats. It's yoga but with baby goats jumping around and even climbing on the participants.

    More >>

  • As temperatures rise, U.S. braces for Zika

    As temperatures rise, U.S. braces for Zika

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-04-05 16:19:24 GMT
    Tuesday, April 11 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-04-11 11:00:26 GMT

    Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.

    More >>

    Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.

    More >>

  • 600,000 inhalers recalled for defects

    600,000 inhalers recalled for defects

    Thursday, April 6 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-04-06 12:40:57 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-04-06 13:06:36 GMT

    The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.

    More >>

    The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly