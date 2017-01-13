Health officials urge residents to check radon levels

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office took a call about a shooting at 21 Dottie Road at about 3:45am.More >>
More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
That means schools from California, Texas, Michigan, and all over the United States are right here locally competing for the top prize in this game.
More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
A vehicle hit and killed a man early Saturday morning in Hephzibah at the 3900 block of Peach Orchard Road.More >>
Waynesboro has seen more than 150 car accidents just in 2017. In one of those a 20-year-old died and another victim remains in critical condition. Perhaps the worst part, They say alcohol might have been a factor. It's a harsh reminder what can happen anytime you get behind the wheel "Those habits, those poor life choices that we make will eventually catch up to us," says Brian Mixon, Law Enforcement Liaison of Georgia Office of Highway Safety. Students ...More >>
There's a huge gap between men and women in the cyber workforce and one organization is trying to bridge that gap. An event known as "Girls who code" took place at Augusta University Thursday. With more than 50 middle and high school girls joining in the lesson in hopes of encouraging more girls to think about entering the field. Right now women will be applying for less than 4 percent of the cyber jobs in 2020. We found one 6th grader who says cyber securi...More >>
It's not yoga for goats. It's yoga but with baby goats jumping around and even climbing on the participants.More >>
Temperatures are rising after a warm winter causing concern that Zika-carrying mosquitoes will appear in great numbers, perhaps sooner than usual.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Over these past few weeks, you might have seen me use the ever popular ‘pool forecast’ on-air. It includes the high temperature for the day, a quick blurb about the forecast and something called the UV index.More >>
Workers taking afternoon naps may increase their productivity if they can overcome the perception of laziness.
WALB News 10's Zach Logan spoke with an Albany pharmacist about the best techniques for cleaning that often neglected medicine cabinet.More >>
Sargento says there have been no confirmed illnesses stemming from the recall.More >>
The House voted on Thursday to overturn a rule that banned states from withholding funds to Planned Parenthood.More >>
The drug would be administered before the attack instead of treating the symptoms associated with the neurological condition.More >>
A cancer patient found out his radiation oncologist is a huge Star Wars fan and decided a special mask could give his treatment a boost from "The Force" and provide a much needed laugh.More >>
