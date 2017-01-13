Richmond Co investigator searching for Sheffield Cir theft suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for theft.

Kerri Marlene Redfern, pictured in this article, is wanted for Felony Theft by Taking at a home on Sheffield Circle in Augusta. She is 5'6" and about 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on this case or know where Kerri Redfern is, please contact Investigator Ferguson at 706-821-1032 or any Property Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

