Richmond Co investigator searching for Sheffield Cir theft suspe - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co investigator searching for Sheffield Cir theft suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kerri Marlene Redfern (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Kerri Marlene Redfern (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for theft.

Kerri Marlene Redfern, pictured in this article, is wanted for Felony Theft by Taking at a home on Sheffield Circle in Augusta. She is 5'6" and about 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on this case or know where Kerri Redfern is, please contact Investigator Ferguson at 706-821-1032 or any Property Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • National Collegiate Disc Golf Championships show off sport's popularity

    National Collegiate Disc Golf Championships show off sport's popularity

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-16 02:04:23 GMT
    More than 90 schools from Oregon to Florida participated in the national championships; WFXG.More than 90 schools from Oregon to Florida participated in the national championships; WFXG.

    More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
    That means schools from California, Texas, Michigan, and all over the United States are right here locally competing for the top prize in this game.

    More >>

    More than 90 college teams crossed the country to test their mettle for a national championship right in CSRA.
    That means schools from California, Texas, Michigan, and all over the United States are right here locally competing for the top prize in this game.

    More >>

  • Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Peach Orchard Road Saturday morning

    Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Peach Orchard Road Saturday morning

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:46:14 GMT
    A vehicle hit and killed 54-year-old Craig Keffer Saturday morning; WFXG.A vehicle hit and killed 54-year-old Craig Keffer Saturday morning; WFXG.

    A vehicle hit and killed a man early Saturday morning in Hephzibah at the 3900 block of Peach Orchard Road.

    More >>

    A vehicle hit and killed a man early Saturday morning in Hephzibah at the 3900 block of Peach Orchard Road.

    More >>

  • Ghost Out Program aims to reduce drivers from being distracted

    Ghost Out Program aims to reduce drivers from being distracted

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:09:47 GMT

    Waynesboro has seen more than 150 car accidents just in 2017. In one of those a 20-year-old died and another victim remains in critical condition.   Perhaps the worst part, They say alcohol might have been a factor.  It's a harsh reminder what can happen anytime you get behind the wheel "Those habits, those poor life choices that we make will eventually catch up to us," says Brian Mixon, Law Enforcement Liaison of Georgia Office of Highway Safety. Students ...

    More >>

    Waynesboro has seen more than 150 car accidents just in 2017. In one of those a 20-year-old died and another victim remains in critical condition.   Perhaps the worst part, They say alcohol might have been a factor.  It's a harsh reminder what can happen anytime you get behind the wheel "Those habits, those poor life choices that we make will eventually catch up to us," says Brian Mixon, Law Enforcement Liaison of Georgia Office of Highway Safety. Students ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly