Mobile home fire in Graniteville ruled suspicious - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Mobile home fire in Graniteville ruled suspicious

(WFXG) (WFXG)
GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious fire started a mobile home in Graniteville Friday morning.

It happened at 105 Bristol Drive around 1:00am.

The fire was fully-involved, and the home is believed to be abandoned. No word yet on what caused the fire but investigators are looking into it.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly